Election Day runs smoothly in Wyoming County

Only a few minor problems popped up throughout Election Day in Wyoming County.
“I was very happy with the day's progress,” said Jewell Aguilar, county clerk.
Early voting totals were a little higher than Aguilar expected, with 1,102 people casting an early ballot.
In one of the most hotly contested county races, Circuit Judge Micheal M. Cochrane took an early lead in his bid to keep the seat and held it throughout the evening.
Cochrane is a former county prosecutor who was appointed as judge of the 27th circuit in August following the retirement of Judge Warren McGraw.
Additional candidates were political newcomers Thomas H. Evans III and Lindsey Thompson.
With 26 of 26 precincts reporting, Cochrane had 1,978 votes (53.50 percent), Thompson garnered 1,152 votes (31.16 percent), and Evans had 567 (15.34 percent).
•
Aguilar gets second term as county clerk
Aguilar, who is completing her first term as county clerk, was challenged by long-time clerk Mike Goode, who most recently served as county administrator.
Aguilar took an early lead in returns and held on to it.
With 26 of 26 precincts reporting, Aguilar had 1,077 votes (58.95 percent) and Goode took 750 votes (41.05 percent).
“It has been my pleasure to be employed in the Wyoming County Clerk's Office since graduating high school,” she said prior to the election. “... I have built a good working relationship with our county commission and we work diligently to ensure the financial stability of Wyoming County.”
•
Paynter will be next circuit clerk
By more than 3-to-1, Circuit Clerk Mike Stover lost his bid for re-election to Delegate Tony Paynter. Both are Republicans; no Democrats filed.
Stover was appointed to fill the unexpired term of his brother, David “Bugs” Stover, who left the office to serve in the state Senate.
With 26 of 26 precincts reporting, Paynter had 1,337 votes (76.01 percent) and Stover took 422 (23.99 percent).
•
Muscari to keep commission seat
For the District 3/Oceana areas county commission seat, incumbent Samuel “Doc” Muscari Sr., of Clear Fork, will keep his seat. He had 966 votes (55.56 percent).
Muscari was challenged by first-time candidate Douglas “Mac” Prichard, of Oceana, who had 770 votes (44.35 percent). Both are Democrats; no Repubicans filed.
Muscari, of Family Healthcare Associates, is completing his 12th year on the commission.
“Our commission has greatly improved our water and sewage systems in several areas of the county and have plans to complete several new systems in the future,” he said prior to the election. “This has caused a direct improvement to our Wyoming County residents and certainly improved our environment.”
•
Houck to face Vance in November
After redistricting, Wyoming County was reduced from four House of Delegates districts to two.
For the newly-created House District 35, political newcomers Dewey Houck, of Mullens, defeated Mark “Bucky” Blackwell, also of Mullens. Both are Democrats.
With 22 of 22 precincts reporting, Houck had 830 votes (60.01 percent) and Blackwell took 553 (39.99 percent).
Adam Vance, of Brenton, is the lone Republican running for the office. He will face Houck in the November general election.
Houck organized the Rural Appalachian Improvement League (RAIL) in 2001.
“I have served as RAIL president, as a volunteer, for over 20 years and have brought over a million dollars in grants to the area,” Houck said prior to the election. “I have served over 20,000 hours of personal volunteer service and directed another 200,000 hours of community service.”
Under Houck's leadership, RAIL volunteers have built a pavilion and overlook on Tater Hill, created a community center in the former Mullens Grade School building, and constructed five river parks on the Guyandotte River, among other community projects.
•
Lester, Stiltner, Kennedy chosen for school board
Three non-partisan board of education seats were also on the ballot.
Incumbents Douglas E. Lester, District 3/Oceana areas, and Allan R. Stiltner, District 2/Pineville areas, will keep their seats. With 26 of 26 precincts reporting, Lester had 1,676 votes (24.71 percent); Stiltner took 1,512 votes (22.29 percent).
First-time candidate Doug Kennedy, District 1/Mullens areas, took the lead early among the other candidates and held it. He had 1,514 votes (22.32 percent).
“In Wyoming County, we are blessed to have experienced and dedicated teachers and staff, as well as loving parents that are invested in the quality of their children's education,” Kennedy, a long-time banker, said prior to the election.
Ken McBride, who has previously served on the board of education, finished with 1,078 votes (15.89 percent) and Mary Ford had 1,003 votes (14.79 percent). Both were District 1 candidates.
Brian Martin, of Oceana, was a write-in candidate for a District 3 board seat; he had 59 votes.
The three winners will take office July 1.
A maximum of two board of education members from a single district may hold office.
Remaining board members include Michael R. Prichard, District 1/Mullens areas, and Richard A. “Richie” Walker, District 2/Pineville areas.
Longtime board member Morgan K. “Mike” Davis, of Mullens, did not file for re-election.