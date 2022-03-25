Regional winners of the West Virginia Academic Showdown, including Greenbrier East High School and PikeView High School from southern West Virginia, will meet in Charleston Friday for the championship matchup.
Eight high school teams from across the state have earned a spot in the finale. The event begins with the grand processional of teams, featuring bands and cheerleaders.
Twenty-nine teams signed up to compete in the inaugural launch of the Showdown squaring off in four regionals on college campuses this year. Teams advancing to the championship are:
Berkeley Springs High School
George Washington High School
Greenbrier East High School
PikeView High School
Ripley High School
Sherman High School
Spring Mills High School
Tug Valley High School
The West Virginia Academic Showdown utilizes official National Academic Quiz Tournaments (NAQT) questions for all regional and championship matches.
West Virginia Public Broadcasting will stream the day-long championship which can be accessed at https://youtu.be/KU5uaGXQlx0.