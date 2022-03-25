Regional winners of the West Virginia Academic Showdown, including Greenbrier East High School and PikeView High School from southern West Virginia, will meet in Charleston Friday for the championship matchup.

Eight high school teams from across the state have earned a spot in the finale. The event begins with the grand processional of teams, featuring bands and cheerleaders.

Twenty-nine teams signed up to compete in the inaugural launch of the Showdown squaring off in four regionals on college campuses this year. Teams advancing to the championship are:

Berkeley Springs High School

George Washington High School

Greenbrier East High School

PikeView High School

Ripley High School

Sherman High School

Spring Mills High School

Tug Valley High School

The West Virginia Academic Showdown utilizes official National Academic Quiz Tournaments (NAQT) questions for all regional and championship matches.

West Virginia Public Broadcasting will stream the day-long championship which can be accessed at https://youtu.be/KU5uaGXQlx0.

