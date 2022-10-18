CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Principals, counselors, and staff from 38 high schools across West Virginia, including eight from southern West Virginia, were recognized Oct. 11 at the West Virginia Culture Center for their schools' efforts to inform students of higher education opportunities after graduation.
The "Champion of College Access and Success" recognition awards are presented annually by the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission (Commission) to select schools that go above and beyond to help students and their families plan for education or training after high school. This is the largest number of schools to ever receive the honor.
The schools from southern West Virginia receiving the Champion recognition this year were: Greenbrier East High School, Liberty High School, Mount View High School, Nicholas County High School, Princeton High School, Richwood High School, River View High School and Shady Spring High School
For high schools to be considered a Champion of College Access and Success, they must participate in three planning milestone events during the school year: College application and exploration week, Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) completion campaign and college decision day event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.