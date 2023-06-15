washington, d.c. – The U.S. Department of Interior’s Payment in Lieu of Taxes (PILT) programs appropriated $3.9 million to 36 West Virginia counties – including $853,041 to eight counties in The Register-Herald’s primary market.
The payments are made annually to counties with non-taxable federal land within their borders to offset the lost property tax revenue.
Regional, Nicholas County received the most, $117,681, followed by Fayette County with $115,099.
Other counties and their funding were: Greenbrier – $340,155; Mercer – $369; Monroe – $66,379; Raleigh – $42,260; Summers – $74,730; Wyoming – $96,368.
