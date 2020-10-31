Eight on Tamarack staff in quarantine, Parkways director says

Jeff Miller, director of the Parkways Authority, confirmed on Saturday that eight staff members at Tamarack are in quarantine though only one has tested positive for Covid-19.
The facility has been temporarily closed.
Miller also said contact tracing conducted by the Raleigh County Health Department did not identify any members of the public who were exposed.
Staff members who are in quarantine primarily consist of administration and office staff. No one in the dining or food area was exposed, according to Miller.
The individual who tested positive worked two days last week and upon noticing symptoms was tested immediately, with results provided quickly through rapid testing.
Miller said he will issue a follow-up press release when a reopening date has been established.