When Gayle Connelly Manchin was growing up on South Kanawha Street in Beckley, it was a “wonderful time,” she said.
“The country was calm,” she said. “The Cold War was a threat, but not on us, personally.
“We grew up in neighborhoods where everyone knew everyone. I walked to school in Beckley: I walked to grade school, then to junior high and then to high school.
“There was never any question of whether it was safe or not.”
Manchin, 74, is federal co-chair of the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC), the federal-state partnership that President John F. Kennedy founded in 1965 to fight poverty in Appalachia by building a sustainable economy in the 420 counties spread throughout West Virginia and parts of Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.
She worked as a teacher in the Marion County public school district. As a faculty member at Fairmont State University, she established FSU’s inaugural Community Service Learning Program, which combines classroom instruction with organized community service.
She was first lady of the state from 2005 to 2010, when her husband, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., served as governor of West Virginia.
A Woodrow Wilson High School graduate, she earned both a bachelor of arts and master of arts degrees in reading, or literacy education, and she earned a second master’s degree in educational technology leadership from Salem International University in 1999.
Manchin was director of the AmeriCorps Promise Fellow Program for West Virginia and, as an employee of the Office of Secretary of Education and the Arts, she established the West Virginia Partnerships to Assure Student Success Initiative (WV PASS).
As first lady, Manchin was simultaneously chair of the West Virginia Citizen’s Council on Children and Families and Governor’s Healthy Lifestyles Coalition, co-chair of the Governor’s 21st Century Jobs Cabinet and the Intellectual Infrastructure of Vision Shared, and a member of the West Virginia Commission for National and Community Service.
She served on the West Virginia Board of Education from 2007 to 2015. In 2013, Manchin was elected president of the West Virginia Board of Education for a two-year term.
Manchin is now chair of the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF). In March, after USCIRF in 2020 recommended that the U.S. and partners sanction Chinese officials who were participating in human rights violations against the Uyghur minority in Xinjiang, the nation of China “sanctioned” Manchin.
Manchin’s unapologetic response was widely reported.
“I feel flattered to be recognized by Communist China for calling out genocidal crimes against religious and ethnic minorities in the country,” Manchin told Reuters. “While I don’t have plans to travel to China this summer, I won’t stop speaking out when egregious violations of religious freedom are taking place as they are in China.”
● ● ●
Despite her organizational leadership at the state and national levels, and her humanitarian efforts, Manchin primarily considers herself to be an educator, she told The Register-Herald.
“Joe has often said if I could’ve gone to school all my life, I would’ve,” she said. “I loved school.
“I loved learning. I’ve always been open to new ideas.”
Manchin said that she has never felt that being a woman would disqualify her for leadership.
One time, she said, a friend who was an attorney made a comment about “the good old boys club,” Manchin recalled.
“And I had said, ‘Why do you let them bother you?’
“And she said, ‘Gayle, you haven’t had to fight them every day of your life. I have, as a lawyer.’
“And I looked at her, and I said, ‘You know, you’re absolutely right.’
“Being in the field of education, I felt like I worked with peers, with males or females, that we were peers in an educational world.
“So I wasn’t ever in that arena where I had to compete with men, and probably at a disadvantage.
“Women, and that’s the scene, nationally, we still don’t have equality in pay, a lot of things that women are not on an equal par with men.
“So I didn’t have to compete in that world, but I think that I always felt, whatever I was doing, I was doing it to the best of my ability and giving it my all, and that my qualifications, my education, my background, was as good as anyone else.”
Manchin’s humanitarianism, organizational skills and leadership often merged in the field of education and, later, as first lady of West Virginia.
“I saw the inadequacies for single mothers, trying to raise children in the small communities where there, maybe, wasn’t fresh drinking water.
“They literally had to drive in their car to fill up jugs with water to take home,” she recalled. “So you saw the real challenges women face in this state.
“I felt very blessed, very fortunate, that I was in a position to be able to, maybe, make a difference.”
● ● ●
In 2011, she brought American Federation of Teachers (AFT) President Randi Weingarten to McDowell County to establish Reconnecting McDowell, a local AFT affiliate and public-private partnership that revitalizes rural schools.
At Weingarten’s recommendation, President Joe Bide in May appointed Manchin as federal co-chair of ARC.
She said her husband encouraged her to accept.
“He said, ‘Gayle, you have been training for this job your whole life. Everything you have done builds into the background of what the ARC means and what it does.’”
The position gives Manchin a new means to help those in Appalachia.
She sees the changes that the severe downturn in the coal industry has had on West Virginia and other coal communities in Appalachia.
Her father started hauling coal from a job site, usually to a train car. He built up his company, Connelly’s Trucking Company, and contracted with coal companies to haul coal.
Manchin said those in the coal communities when she was growing up worked hard but seemed happier.
“They didn’t ask for a whole lot,” she said. “They just wanted to make a good living for their families.”
As an adult, she and her family lived in the Fairmont area for 30 years. In that time, the southern counties changed.
“I saw what started happening as the coal industry went down, and it started leaving,” she said. “I started seeing these communities that had been so vibrant and alive at one time, and then what happened to me, when I went to McDowell County, and to see the sense of hopelessness.
“I just thought how wrong this was, that people who had given so much, not only to their state, but to this country, and formed the energy, keeping lights on, being able to build bridges.
“People have talked about caring about the coal communities ... but truly, until President Biden came in, and I really began to believe that he did understand rural America, that rural America is not the inner city.
“It’s not just about poverty. It’s about isolation and lack of opportunity and lack of options.
“When he started putting money into these coal-impacted communities in big ways, I thought, he’s giving us an opportunity, and if we don’t take advantage of it, shame on us.”
In her new role, Manchin is challenging West Virginians and those in other Appalachian states to think regionally and to work cooperatively to diversify coal-impacted communities.
“My vision is that we really do need, as the Appalachian region, we need to think of ourselves more as a unit and not 13 individual states,” she said. “I would like to see us work more across border states, working together on projects.
“The truth is the most distressed area is in the middle, and it needs a stronger impetus, but I believe if we start there and can transform that area, that will transcend out to the rest of the ARC.
“I think growing up here just gave me the full flavor of what we were, what happened, and, now, what we need to do to become vibrant and alive.”