Statement from West Virginia Educational Broadcasting Authority Chairman William H. File regarding recent reports on employment status of West Virginia Public Broadcasting employee
On behalf of West Virginia Educational Broadcasting Authority chairman William H. File III, the following statement is being issued in regard to recent reports concerning a part time employee (Amelia Knisely) of West Virginia Public Broadcasting, and issues that have been raised regarding her employment.
In July 2022 Knisely was interviewed by WVPB staff for a full-time reporter position focusing on healthcare and other subjects. At the time Knisely told WVPB staff she was not interested in full time employment but would be interested in part time employment.
After further discussion it was decided a few days later, after a recommendation by WVPB News Director Eric Douglas, that Knisely would be offered part time employment while the search for a full-time reporter continued. She was clearly made aware that the position would be available until the full-time position was filled.
In October 2022 an offer was extended for the aforementioned full-time position to another individual and it was accepted with a start date of November 21, 2022.
On November 3, 2022, Knisely authored a story that was broadcast and appeared on the WVPB website concerning the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources and reports that people with disabilities were being abused under state care.
On November 10, 2022, WVDHHR Secretary Bill Crouch sent a letter to WVPB Executive Director Butch Antolini, copying numerous others including multiple members of the West Virginia Legislature, saying the Nov. 3 story was inaccurate and requesting a retraction. WVPB stood, and still stands by the story, and no retraction was made.
Crouch was offered the opportunity to further respond and was interviewed by Douglas which was broadcast and published by WVPB on November 28, 2022.
On December 6, 2022, Knisely authored another story concerning the DHHR and treatment of people with disabilities. WVPB stands by the story and no retraction has been made.
Following an illness, Knisley reported back for work on Dec. 14 and was instructed by Douglas to complete work on her only pending assignment, a foster care story concerning the DHHR.
On Dec. 15 she filed a letter with WVPB Human Resources. In that letter she acknowledges that none of her work on the DHHR was edited or retracted by WVPB management. Likewise, she did not contend that she had been fired from her part time position. The full-time employee has completed her introductory period and along with others will assume the responsibility for reporting on the DHHR.
No further assignments have been given to Knisely since that time.
It has been suggested that Antolini received pressure from the Justice Administration and DHHR to retract both stories, neither of those stories have been retracted. Antolini also reported to the WVEBA executive committee that he was not coerced or pressured by anyone.
WVPB stands by its reporting on the DHHR and will continue to report on the DHHR in the future.
Most importantly, it should be noted that Knisely was never fired and as of the issuing of this statement she is still on the WVPB payroll.
William H. File III
Chairman
West Virginia Educational Broadcasting Authority
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.