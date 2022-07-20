Funds from the American Rescue Plan are headed to the New River Community and Technical College as well as Alderson Broaddus University and Eastern West Virginia Community and Technical College.
Funded through the U.S. Department of Education’s Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF), the appropriations were for a combined $658,063 with $353,749 being sent to New River CTC in Beaver.
The funds are untended to support students and institutions impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.
To date, West Virginia colleges and universities have received an estimated $212 million from the American Rescue Plan to respond to and to recover from the pandemic.
