Wyoming County Economic Development Authority has been awarded a $3.9 million grant, from the U.S. Economic Development Administration, to construct three buildings needed to support manufacturing in the Barkers Creek Industrial Park.
AmeriCarbon Enterprises will house its main manufacturing facility in the newly developed industrial park, explained Christy Laxton, Wyoming County Economic Development Authority director.
The grant award was announced Wednesday by U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., ranking member of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, and U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va. Both senators are members of the Senate Appropriations Committee.
“This is a very big announcement for Wyoming County,” emphasized Mike Goode, Wyoming County Economic Development Authority chairman.
“I’m real excited about this,” Goode said. “I like to see pipe going in the ground and buildings going up.”
The nearly $7 million industrial park project provides support for a new industry in carbon products manufacturing, creating jobs while diversifying the local economy, according to officials.
“This is a new concept for Wyoming County,” Goode said, “but I think it will be very good for the county.”
“This company will be a little different than the underground mining jobs and oil and gas jobs that we’ve had here in the county,” Laxton said.
The federal grant monies will be matched with $975,000 in state and local funds and generate another $85 million in private investment from AmeriCarbon Enterprises.
The combined total of the three structures will be just over 30,000 square feet.
One building will be used as a carbon manufacturing facility, another will be used as a coal prep facility, and the third structure will house a lab and office space, Laxton said.
AmeriCarbon Enterprises is headquartered in Morgantown, where the company has its research and development facility.
Initially the county industrial park project will create about 30 jobs. As the company grows, the total number of jobs is estimated to increase to about 70.
The average pay for the jobs will range from $50,000 to $75,000 in addition to benefits, Laxton said. Management positions will pay about $120,000.
“We’re so excited about the pay range,” Laxton said.
“We’ve worked really hard for a long time on this project. This is what people have been asking for – something different than underground, good jobs with good pay,” she said.
It will take about two years to complete the procurement process and construction, officials estimate.
Located between Mullens and Herndon, the 10.85-acre industrial park stretches between Norfolk Southern Railroad and Barkers Creek, just off W.Va. 10.
The county EDA purchased the property, the former Lusk Lumber site, in 2011.
The industrial park has water and sewer on site and is not located within the floodplain, according to officials.
Environmental remediation site work was completed with a $200,000 federal Brownfields Assessment Grant from the Environmental Protection Agency.
Laxton said the industrial park was marketed by using three-dimensional designs to show what it could look like.
With the brownfields work completed, officials were able to “hit the ground running” when contacted by the company, Laxton noted.
“I’m glad this company chose Wyoming County,” Goode said.
He lauded Capito's support.
“She has been very supportive of Wyoming County. She really went to bat for us.
“Christy has also done a fantastic job on this. Wyoming County is very fortunate to have her,” Goode said.
Capito met with county Economic Development Authority members and other officials during a one-hour visit in April.
Through “Congressionally Directed Spending” items, previously known as budget earmarks, Capito has provided $850,000 for a new access bridge for the industrial park, along with $835,000 to improve and increase the electrical power at the park.
The current bridge access for the industrial park has “severe weight restrictions,” Laxton told Capito during the April meeting.
“When I visited Pineville in April and met with the Wyoming County Economic Development Authority, support for the Barkers Creek Industrial Park was one of the main topics of discussion,” Capito said.
“Wyoming County is one of the most beautiful regions of our state, but they too often face economic hardship. That is why I am focused on working to connect the area with the critical infrastructure needed to spur economic development and build a foundation for manufacturing.
“This announcement today is another step in the right direction, and will help move Wyoming County toward future development and success,” Capito said.
“The EDA continues to be a strong partner for West Virginia through critical investments in our communities that spur economic development and create good-paying, long-term jobs,” Manchin said.
“Expanding the carbon products industry in Wyoming County will strengthen local economic resilience and attract new business opportunities to the entire region, which is why I requested this funding through the Fiscal Year 2023 Appropriations process.
“I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of this investment for years to come and I will continue working with the EDA to support economic growth across the Mountain State.”
“It’s been a great collaborative process,” Laxton said. “We’ve had a lot of partners on this project, including Senator Capito, Senator Manchin, the county commission. The state of West Virginia has provided match money, and the Wyoming County EDA has provided match money.”
