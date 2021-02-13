Eat healthy, save money, get active

The West Virginia University Extension Service Family Nutrition Program is offering free online Eating Smart, Being Active classes to help West Virginians prepare healthy meals for their families, save money at the grocery store and incorporate more physical activity into their daily routines.
In response to Covid-19 safety concerns, the program, which has previously been offered in-person at various locations throughout the state, has gone virtual for the first time.
Gina Wood, extension specialist for the WVU Extension Service Family Nutrition Program, said the change will be beneficial for participants.
“The WVU Extension Service Family Nutrition Program has offered in-person Eating Smart, Being Active classes for years. The COVID-19 pandemic has given us the opportunity to take the program entirely online for the time being, which has allowed us to reach more participants than ever before.”
The six-week course is aimed at low-income families with children in the home and is based on the most current dietary guidelines. Weekly classes will be taught by the WVU Family Nutrition Program nutrition outreach instructors throughout the state.
Although the classes are now virtual, participants will be able to interact with other students, ask questions of their instructors and participate in physical activity challenges.
“Participants learn about food safety, budget shopping advice, healthy cooking techniques, how to read food labels and much more," Wood said.
Upon completion of the program, participants will receive an Eating Smart, Being Active cookbook, a graduation certificate and a goodie bag of WVU-branded kitchen tools.
Wood said the program offers help to those who are looking to make healthful eating choices but might not know how.
“Sometimes the biggest challenge in making healthy lifestyle changes is knowing where to begin," she said. "Eating Smart, Being Active classes teach strategies that anyone can incorporate in their daily lives.”
Anyone interested in the program is asked to visit https://wvu.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_3g6YHffQduyTDi5.
WVU Extension Service Family Nutrition Program’s work is supported by the Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program (EFNEP) from the USDA National Institute of Food and Agriculture.