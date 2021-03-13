For the first time ever, Carnegie Hall’s Creative Youth art exhibit has gone online.
This year is the 28th year that Carnegie Hall has celebrated Youth Art Month in March with the Creative Youth exhibit.
Beverly Kucera, an eighth-grade student at Eastern Greenbrier Middle School, won Best in Show for her mixed media piece titled "Shoes." This is the first time in more than a decade that a middle school student has won Best of Show.
Ella Berry, a fifth-grade student at Rainelle Elementary, won the Carnegie’s Choice Award for her mixed media piece titled "I’m Not a Hamster."
Art teachers at 16 public and private schools in Greenbrier County submitted a total of 97 entries to the juried show. A team of jurors selected award winners from the artwork submitted.
Artwork was organized by grade (4-5, 6-8, and 9-12) into six categories: drawing, mixed media, painting, photography, printmaking, and a new category for digital artwork. To view the exhibit on Carnegie Hall’s website, visit https://www.carnegiehallwv.org/copy-of-creative-youth.