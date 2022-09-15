The closure of the East Beckley post office this week has many in the community concerned about the impact it will have on residents.
A sign posted on the front doors of the United States Post Office located on South Kanawha Street in East Beckley says the location is closed due to “maintenance issues.”
Although the closure is said to be temporary, it’s unknown when the post office will reopen and what maintenance issues need to be addressed before it can be reopened.
Barbara Charles, vice president of the WV NAACP (National Association for the Advancement of Colored People) and president of the Raleigh County NAACP, said she is doing everything in her power to ensure that the closure is only temporary.
“You have a lot of seniors that like the convenience of being able to go there because it's right here in our neighborhood,” she said. “And then you have four businesses in there beside the post office and we don't want to move businesses. We don't want blight in our community.”
For the small East Beckley community, Charles said little conveniences, like having a post office nearby, are important and provide a valuable service to residents that others may take for granted.
Beckley Councilwoman Janine Bullock, who represents Ward 5 that encompasses East Beckley, said she recently spoke with the Beckley postmaster, who informed her that they intend to reopen the little post office once maintenance concerns are addressed.
“The location is just so important, especially for our seniors and those that live in this area,” Bullock said.
The East Beckley post office is located on the corner of a large building on South Kanawha Street, which also includes several other storefronts.
Charles said she has been in talks with the owner of the building to find out what maintenance concerns the post office was hoping to have addressed.
Charles said those concerns are still being looked into but she’s aware that one is a leaky roof.
Charles said she has also informed the owner that if insurance does not pay for the repairs, the community will step in to assist in raising funds.
“We do not want that post office to close,” Charles said. “We’ll do what we can to make sure that doesn’t happen.”
In light of this recent situation, Charles said the Raleigh County NAACP is planning to host a community gathering at 10 a.m. on Sept. 24 at the Raleigh Theatre.
Charles said the purpose of the meeting is to give those in the community a chance to voice their concerns.
In addition, Charles said she has asked several businesses in East Beckley that are either new or well established to attend the meeting to ensure that people are aware of what’s available in the area and how they can support them.
Bullock said she has been asked by Charles to participate in the event, which she hopes many will attend.
“I believe it just takes us all coming together and at the table and listening to one another,” Bullock said. “And knowing that just one person doesn't have all the solutions that we need to come together as one for unity.”
