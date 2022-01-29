First Community Bankshares, Inc. reported this week its unaudited results of operations and other financial information for the year and quarter ended Dec. 31.
Annual net income for 2021 was a record $51.17 million, or $2.94 per diluted common share. The company reported net income of $10.56 million, or $0.62 per diluted common share, for the quarter.
The company also declared a quarterly cash dividend to common shareholders of 27 cents per common share, which is an increase of 8 percent over the same quarter last year.
The quarterly dividend is payable to common shareholders of record on Feb. 11 and is expected to be paid on or about Feb. 25, marking the 37th consecutive year of regular dividends to common shareholders.
Summit Financial Group, Inc. this week reported continued strong financial results for the fourth quarter of 2021, including growth in earnings, net interest income, revenue, and commercial and total loans to new record levels, while maintaining sustained asset quality strength and expense discipline.
The company, which serves commercial and individual clients across West Virginia, the Washington metropolitan area, Virginia and Kentucky through Summit Community Bank, Inc., grew fourth quarter 2021 net income applicable to common shares to $12.4 million, or $0.95 per diluted share. Earnings increased 2.8 percent from $12.0 million, or $0.92 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2021 and 20.5 percent from $10.3 million, or $0.79 per share, in the fourth quarter of 2020. For the year ended Dec. 31, Summit grew earnings by 44.1 percent to $45.1 million, or $3.47 per share, from $31.3 million, or $2.41 per share in 2020.
“We believe we have some of the best bankers in the markets we serve, which has been key to our ability to accelerate organic loan growth through the fourth quarter and position us well with significant commercial new business pipelines heading into 2022,” said H. Charles Maddy, III, president and chief executive officer. “We also continued to manage the balance sheet to maximize profitability while maintaining our low operating expense advantage relative to peers.”