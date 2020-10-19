Early voting for general election to begin Wednesday

Starting Wednesday, voters across West Virginia can head to the polls and cast a ballot in the general election – thanks to early voting which runs from Oct. 21 through Oct. 31.
Raleigh County voters have one polling place to cast their ballot – at the Raleigh County Courthouse between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on weekdays, Raleigh Deputy Clerk Tammy Richardson said. On Saturdays until election day, Nov. 3, early voting will be available at the courthouse from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Richardson asked that voters wear masks. They must keep a social distance of six feet while inside the courthouse. Q-tips will be used for the machines, and hand sanitizer will be available, she added.
“Please do not wear any mask that would have a political reference or campaign,” Richardson advised. “We can’t allow those.”
No face masks, T-shirts, hats, buttons or any other item that campaigns for a candidate or political party will be permitted at the polling place during early voting, she said.
Wyoming County
Although the Wyoming County Courthouse in Pineville remains closed to visitors, the lobby will be open for voters during early balloting Oct. 21-31, weekdays from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.
Up to three voters will be allowed at one time, according to Jewell Aguilar, county clerk.
Additional early voting locations are Hanover Public Library, Mullens City Hall, and Oceana City Hall during regular business hours.
Social distancing requirements (at least six feet between people) will be followed at all four sites, Aguilar said.
Poll workers will also offer masks, gloves and hand sanitizers to voters.
For more information, phone the clerk’s office at 304-732-8000.
Fayette County
Registered voters in Fayette County can cast an early ballot at any one of three locations from Oct. 21 to Saturday, Oct. 31.
● Fayette County Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Building, 200 W, Maple Ave,, Fayetteville
● Montgomery City Hall, 706 Third Ave,, Montgomery
● Green Valley United Methodist Church, 6224 Meadow Bridge Road, Danese
On Mondays through Fridays, the polls are open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. On Saturdays, polls are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Absentee balloting
Those who would prefer to vote by absentee ballot have until Oct. 28 to phone the clerk’s office and request a ballot.
State officials are offering voters the choice of voting from home, via an absentee ballot, to encourage those who might be afraid, due to the pandemic, of voting in person on election day.
The deadline to return the absentee ballot by hand is Nov. 2.
By mail, the ballot must be post marked on election day, Nov. 3.
Electronic balloting
Secretary of State Mac Warner announced Monday that a total of 1,053 eligible West Virginia voters had cast their ballots in the 2020 General Election using the electronic absentee method. In West Virginia, electronic voting is limited to active military and overseas voters as well as voters who have a qualifying disability.
The total includes 921 active military or overseas, and 132 with a physical disability which prevents them from voting in person and voting a paper ballot without assistance.
Eligible voters who are interested in using the e-voting option can apply using the Absentee Ballot Application portal at GoVoteWV.com or by submitting a paper application to their county clerk.
Military and overseas voters may also use the Federal Post Card Application at FVAP.gov.
The deadline to apply for an absentee ballot is Oct. 28, and the application must be received by the county clerk on this date to be accepted. Electronic ballots must be received on Nov. 3 by 7:30 p.m.
Register-Herald reporters Jessica Farrish, Mary Catherine Brooks and Cheryl Keenan contrinuted to this report.