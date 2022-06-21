As a part of Theatre West Virginia's summer concert series, Nashville-based Eagles tribute band 7 Bridges will be performing at Cliffside Amphitheatre in Grandview this Sunday.
The group will be performing some of the original band’s greatest hits like Hotel California, Love will Keep Us Alive and 7 Bridges.
The doors open at 6:30 p.m. with the concert to follow at 7:30 p.m.
In addition to the performance this weekend by '7 Bridges', the Sunday night summer concert series will feature tributes to Elvis and Jimmy Buffet and will conclude with fan favorites Phil Dirt and the Dozers.
Tickets are available for all performances (stage shows and concerts) online or by calling 304-256-6800, or you can visit the Cliffside Amphitheatre Box Office one hour before each show.
Tickets for the 7 Bridges show are $22, according to online ticket vendor etix.