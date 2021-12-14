E-ZPass renewal date approaches with tolls on the rise

Beginning Jan. 1, drivers who took advantage of West Virginia’s E-ZPass Single Fee Discount Plan will be able to renew their plans for one year for $26.25.
If a patron has a valid, unexpired credit card on file, the E-ZPass will be renewed automatically. The E-ZPass gives drivers of the West Virginia Turnpike unlimited use of the Turnpike for an annual fee.
Gov. Jim Justice announced the E-ZPass Single Fee Discount Plan in 2018 to give eligible drivers of the West Virginia Turnpike an opportunity to save on the cost of tolls. The cost at that time was a flat rate of rate of $24. In January of 2019, the rate jumped to 2019 for those new to the program.
On Jan. 1, the cash toll for Class I passenger vehicles – passenger cars, pickup trucks, motorcycles and passenger vans – will be adjusted to $4.25 per toll booth as provided for in legislation passed by the West Virginia Legislature.
Cars or trucks pulling a trailer and motor homes will pay $5.25. Motor homes pulling a trailer will pay $6.75.
Larger trucks will pay between $6.75 and $25.25 depending on the number of axles on the vehicles.
Discounted commercial E-ZPass plans are also available.