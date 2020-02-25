Charleston – West Virginia Del. Shawn Fluharty, D-Ohio, attempted to amend a child custody bill on the House floor Tuesday so that performance of the parents during the prior 12 months would be considered in parenting plans.
That prompted Del. Marshall Wilson, an Independent representing Berkeley County, to say such an amendment could lead him to telling his children that their mother had "abandoned them."
A representative of a statewide child abuse prevention organization said the remarks were "very troubling."
Delegates were on second reading, the amendment phase, of House Bill 4648, which seeks to require judges to assume that equal time with each parent in child custody matters is in the best interest of the child, unless certain exceptions are met, such as evidence of violent crimes committed by one of the parents.
Fluharty sought to amend the bill so that temporary parenting plans, before final custody orders are decided, would take into consideration "performance by each parent during the last twelve months of the parenting functions relating to the daily needs of the child." That provision is already in state code, but was removed in House Bill 4648, which is sponsored by Del. Geoff Foster, R- Putnam.
The following exchange occurred between Dels. Daniel Linville, R- Cabell, and Wilson:
Linville: Your wife is a captain in the Navy reserve, is that accurate?
Wilson: That’s correct.
Linville: And she might be deployed, would that be accurate?
Wilson: She absolutely might.
Linville: Ok sir. First thank you for your service, and her for hers.
Wilson: Just doing my job, thanks.
Linville: Um, you recently, the two of you adopted some children, is that accurate?
Wilson: We did. January 27th the adoption was finally, after 13 years, complete in the United States.
Linville: Ok, congratulations to you both for that. If the gentleman’s amendment were adopted and your wife were deployed, if the gentleman’s amendment were adopted and your wife were deployed for a period of time, and then she returned and for whatever reason and I would never think that this would happen, and I hope it certainly doesn’t, you guys entered into a custody dispute, would that negatively impact her ability to contribute to the raising of those children?
Wilson: I’d make sure it did. I would spend that entire year convincing the kids they wanted to be with me, making everything beautiful and wonderful for them, and convincing them that I was super-wonderful, and that mom was a pain, and that mom had abandoned them. And you know, I would spend that year making absolutely certain. And I would go through and I would build up all the right checkmarks that you gotta go through at a custody hearing. I’d make sure that the kids got in to get their teeth fixed at exactly the right time. And they got all their shots at exactly the right time. So that I could walk in and I could lay it out, and I’d take lots of pictures of us together doing fun things, so I could go lay it out in court, and I’d say well you know she just wasn’t here. I’m sorry guys. I’m here and your mom’s not and that’s the way it goes. And I would use very tool at my disposal to make sure that when the divorce actually went through and the custody hearing was made, that I had mountains of proof that I was the greatest dad on the planet, and that well she just considered her career to be more important than the children.
Linville: She would consider defending the country more important, I guess –
Wilson: Yeah.
Today a Delegate bragged how he would attempt to manipulate family court system while arguing against putting stability of the child first. See thread. https://t.co/h14kIM8IjY— Shawn Fluharty (@WVUFLU) February 25, 2020
Del. Barbara Fleischauer, D- Monongalia, then spoke in favor of the amendment.
"I think we're getting a little extreme here," she said. "It's just hard to imagine why you wouldn't look at the performance of each parent during the last 12 months of the parenting functions related to the daily needs of the child. I think it's pretty obvious that people who serve in the military, that's gonna be a factor, that they couldn't perform those daily functions, but are you going to be yanking babies out of the parents' arms? Is that what this is all about? Because you want to have 50/50 custody? Is that what we're talking about? This is just a little piece of evidence that you're supposed to consider when you do a parenting plan."
Jim McKay, team coordinator for Prevent Child Abuse West Virginia, said Wilson's comments were "extremely troubling."
"Having a sense of security is very important for the psychological well-being of children who are going through divorce and even more important when it's children who have been adopted, which was the example cited today in the House of Delegates," he said. "We know that divorce will affect a child forever. Parents can lessen the pain of a divorce for their children by handling the process in a positive and sensitive manner – not by manipulating the system dishonestly.
"If it is a divorce with conflict, parents should deal with the conflict away from the child.," he added. "Children need to know that they have security and a bright future."
Addressing the amendment and bill, McKay added that "maintaining the child’s routine as much as possible helps promote their sense of security and will help them adjust better.
"Divorces are difficult for children under even the best of circumstances and each one is unique, so there should be flexibility in how courts examine the facts and determine what is in the best interests in each case – not a a cookie-cutter one size fits all approach," he said.
Kelli Caseman, executive director of the nonprofit Think Kids WV, added she was "rather shocked to read that a delegate would offer up a scenario where he'd penalize his wife for being deployed without regard to the effect it would have on the children."
"Parental deployment is hard on kids," she said. "Divorce is hard on kids. That's why it's considered an adverse childhood experience."
Studies show that adverse childhood experiences make children more susceptible to chronic health problems later, including addiction, and more likely have trouble forming their own healthy relationships.
...
Foster, the bill sponsor, argued against the amendment, saying it created too much "confusion."
So did Del. Brandon Steele, R- Raleigh, arguing that the previous 12 months might not be reflective of the child's life prior to that.
"The problem with that is 99 times of 100, that temporary order becomes the permanent," he said.
Del. Larry Rowe, D- Kanawha, said he had originally added the provision – that Fluharty attempted to reinstate – to state code about 20 years ago.
"I don’t know how a court could make a decision without this provision in there,” Rowe said. “For crying out loud, what have the parents been doing for the last 12 months? Isn’t that common sense? Isn’t that the first thing you want to know?"
The bill states that its rationale for "co-equal shared custody" is "the findings of leading published and peer-reviewed social science studies." Foster has previously acknowledged that statement referred to a 2014 analysis of studies, conducted by Richard Warshak.
While Warshak wrote that studies "are favorable to parenting plans that more evenly balance young children's time between two homes," Warshak doesn't propose judges assume equal, or 50/50 custody, is best.
"We use the term shared parenting time to designate divisions of time in which each parent is responsible for the child's care at least 35 percent of the time," Warshak said, as well as: "These findings do not necessarily translate into a preference for parenting plans that divide young children's time exactly evenly between homes."
Advocates for victims of domestic violence oppose the bill. Joyce Yedlosky, team coordinator for the West Virginia Coalition Against Domestic Violence, has said that her organization opposes a "cookie-cutter approach." She has noted that some victims without means, who may have primary or sole custody of the children, may be able to prove the perpetrator committed domestic violence in court.
She predicted that perpetrators of domestic violence who don't currently have custody or have limited custody would try to fight for custody if the bill becomes law.
The amendment failed, with a 40-58 vote.
Locally, Dels. Steele; Roy Cooper, R- Summers; Tom Fast, R- Fayette; Kayla Kessinger, R- Fayette; Jeff Pack, R- Raleigh; Tony Paynter, R- Wyoming; and Chris Toney, R- Raleigh, voted against the amendment.
Dels. Mick Bates, D- Raleigh; Jeff Campbell, D- Greenbrier; Cindy Lavender-Bowe, D- Greenbrier; and Margaret Staggers, D- Fayette voted for it.
The bill is up for a vote in the House of Delegates Wednesday. If it passes there, it will then go to the state Senate.
Email: ebeck@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @3littleredbones