The West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration (WVABCA) has restarted its DUI Simulator Program.
The DUI Simulator visited Woodrow Wilson High School on Tuesday and will be at Independence High School on Wednesday and Shady Spring High School on Thursday.
The DUI Simulator Program provides youth with the opportunity to experience various driving conditions, scenarios, and hazards (i.e., snow) while safely operating a simulation system with enhanced graphics that can even depict West Virginia wildlife. The driver's seat moves in reaction to the driving course as the program mimics the difficulties drivers will encounter at various blood alcohol content (BAC) levels. The program also includes a classroom lecture and collects relevant statistical information to aid in prevention activities.
WVABCA Commissioner Fred Wooton said, "The DUI Simulator is in great demand and since 2010, the WVABCA has attended over 700 events and 65,791 people, mostly students, have driven the Simulator.
"By engaging our youth in this interactive manner, we are better able to provide valuable tools to combat underage drinking and destructive driving."
Funding for the DUI Simulator and trailer is provided by State Farm, National Alcohol Beverage Control Association (NABCA), and the Governor's Highway Safety Program (GHSP).
