DUI numbers tend to increase on New Year's Eve

Choosing a designated driver before holiday gatherings is the best way to avoid mishaps or a tragedy.
Traditionally, New Year's Eve is the time for parties and celebrations which result in the most drinking and mark the busiest day for DUI (driving under the influence) arrests during the year, according to Wyoming County Sheriff-elect Brad Ellison.
Deputies will be out across the county all week looking for impaired drivers.
“During the Christmas and New Year’s Day holiday periods in 2018 alone, we saw more drunk-driving-related fatalities – 285 nationwide – than during any other holiday period that year,” said Bob Tipton, Governor's Highway Safety Program director.
“These fatalities are preventable,” Tipton said. “Drivers need to realize that driving impaired by any substance – drugs or alcohol – is deadly, illegal, and selfish behavior.
“Just one death on West Virginia roads is one death too many,” Tipton emphasized.
The problem, however, is ongoing throughout the year.
In 2018, one person died every 50 minutes in a drunk-driving crash in America, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Drunk-driving deaths account for approximately one-third of all traffic deaths each year – with 10,511 deaths occurring nationwide in 2018.
Ellison encourages those attending social functions where alcohol will be served to name a designated driver, someone who won’t drink during the festivities and can safely drive afterward.
“If you drink, then call somebody to drive you home. Have a plan if you're going out and will be drinking,” Ellison emphasized.
“Give your keys to somebody while you're still sober,” he said.
Additionally, all drivers should be cautious and watching for other drivers who may not maintain control of their vehicles. Driving defensively saves lives.
“This year, it’s crucial for us to minimize our gatherings as much as possible in order to slow the spread of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic,” Gov. Jim Justice said in a prepared statement.
“But, even as you celebrate the holidays in smaller company this year, it’s still just as important to act responsibly if you’re going to get behind the wheel and out on the roads,” Justice emphasized.
The decision to drive sober should never be a tough one, according to officials.
Impaired driving of all types is illegal and can be deadly – to the driver, to his or her passengers, and to other road users.
Nationally, it is illegal to drive with a Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) of .08 or higher.
In addition, it is illegal to drive under the influence of drugs – no exceptions.
Between 2008 and 2017, of those drivers killed in crashes and tested for marijuana, marijuana presence had nearly doubled, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Alcohol and drug consumption lowers inhibitions, causing users to make bad decisions they would not otherwise make.
While a Breathalyzer will reveal alcohol levels in the bloodstream, it is only one of a series of tests that can prove the driver is impaired, according to officials.
Field sobriety tests can determine the coordination and stability levels of the driver.
Currently the legal limit for determining intoxication is .08, Ellison said.
The limit is .15 for those under 21 years of age, Ellison noted, though it is illegal for that age group to consume any amount of alcohol.
The amount of alcohol it takes to make someone drunk depends on height and weight as well as tolerance levels, according to officials.
Law enforcement officers do not have to prove a driver is drunk but merely impaired, officials maintain.
Prescription medications can have the same effect as alcoholic beverages. Those prescriptions carry warnings.
Any DUI offense carries a substantial fine and can carry a jail sentence and loss of driver’s license.
The third offense carries a one- to three-year jail sentence because it’s a felony, sometimes permanent loss of the driver’s license, and a fine ranging in the thousands of dollars.