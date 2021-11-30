On Friday, Dec. 3, the West Virginia State Police will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint on WV State Route 41, Broad Street, near the Pizza Hut in Summersville, Nicholas County.
The checkpoint will be in operation from 6 p.m. to midnight.
The purpose of the checkpoint is to deter impaired drivers as well as educate the public about the dangers of driving an automobile while impaired by alcohol and or drugs.
The motoring public is urged to assist the State Police in their efforts to stop driving under the influence incidents by reporting impaired drivers.