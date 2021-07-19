The West Virginia State Police will conduct a sobriety checkpoint July 23 at Glen Jean at the intersection of Scarbro Loop Road and W.Va. 16 in Fayette County.
The checkpoint will be in operation from 6 p.m. to midnight that Friday.
The purpose of the checkpoint is to deter impaired drivers, as well as educating the public about the dangers of driving an automobile while impaired by alcohol and/or drugs.
The motoring public is urged to assist the State Police in their efforts to stop driving under the influence by reporting impaired drivers.