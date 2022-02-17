Two Raleigh County residents were arrested Thursday after they were found to be in possession of crack cocaine, heroin, meth, fentanyl, marijuana and thousands in cash.
According to a release from the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, Michael D. Kelley, 32, of Beckley and Savannah Todd, 29, also of Beckley, were arrested Thursday on drug charges after local authorities executed a search warrant at 103 Hargrove St. in Beckley.
While searching the residence on Hargrove Street, the Beckley Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force, with assistance from the West Virginia State Police, found 272 grams of crack cocaine, 140 grams of marijuana, 65 grams of fentanyl, 29 grams of heroin, eight grams of methamphetamine, four handguns and $13,046 in cash.
As a result, Kelly and Todd were each charged with two counts of possession with intent to distribute narcotics.
Both are being held at Southern Regional Jail with a $150,000 bond each, according to the West Virginia Regional Jail website.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office will be prosecuting the case.
The Beckley Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force is made up of members of the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, West Virginia State Police, Beckley Police Department, ATF and FBI.