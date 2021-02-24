A Fayette County couple was arrested Tuesday on multiple counts of gross child neglect after an accidental shooting incident involving multiple juveniles.
The investigation led police to uncover a large-scale drug trafficking operation, the Fayette Sheriff's Office reported.
On Dec. 17, 2020, Fayette County Sheriff's deputies responded to an accidental shooting incident involving juveniles that had occurred in the Mill Creek Road area of Mount Hope, according to the criminal complaint.
When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 13-year-old on the floor of the basement with an apparent gunshot wound to the head.
Not long after the teen was found, a sibling, age 12, walked into the room holding the gun that was used in the accidental shooting, a .40 caliber Smith and Wesson.
While handing the gun to the police to secure, the juvenile stated that the gun had been fired by a friend, age 15, who was visiting at the time.
The injured juvenile was then taken to a hospital accompanied by mother Angela Webster and stepfather Craig Webster.
Some time later, Angela Webster returned to the house to pick up clothing for her injured child. At this time she also gave police permission to search the house for evidence related to the shooting.
During their initial search of the basement, which is where the injured juvenile’s room was, deputies found multiple 9mm bullets lying around the room as well as a bag containing three large balls of suspected heroin in an opened beer pack.
After the discovery of suspected heroin, officers suspended their search in order to obtain a search warrant for the entire home.
This search, conducted the following day, yielded additional suspected heroin as well as sets of digital scales.
After additional interviews with the juveniles present as well as their parents, officer learned that a total of five juveniles, ranging in age from 11 to 17, were in the room and witnessed the accidental shooting and a total of seven juveniles were in the home at the time of the incident.
Officers also learned that the home where the accidental shooting took place was being used as part of a large-scale drug trafficking operation, based on the kilogram of suspected heroin that was found in the home.
Investigators also found several firearms and evidence of interstate trafficking between southern West Virginia and Detroit, Mich.
As a result, Craig Allen Webster, 32, and Angela Dawn Webster, 36, were charged with seven counts of gross child neglect and conspiracy to commit a felony.
They were both arrested Tuesday and taken to Southern regional jail with $75,000 bonds each.