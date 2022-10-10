The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office and Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) are partnering for the National Prescription Drug Take Back Initiative No. 23, on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Crab Orchard Pharmacy, 1299 Robert C. Byrd Drive, Crab Orchard.
For more information call 304-253–7474.
The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office has permanent prescription drop-off boxes in the lobby of the Sheriff's Office Law Enforcement Division at 201 S. Eisenhower Drive, Beckley. For more information call 304-255-9300. This is a free service offered to the public.
