charleston, w.va. – West Virginia is one of six states that saw a decrease in the percentage of overdose deaths in a year, according to a new annual report from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
And while the overdose death count in March of 2022 was down to 1,485 from 1,541 a year earlier, it was 585 deaths higher than the 900 reported in March of 2020 at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The CDC National Vital Statistics System released its latest findings Tuesday that shows West Virginia was down 3.63 percent in overdose deaths from March 2021 to March 2022.
The only other state showing a better improvement is Virginia at 6.69 percent.
https://wvmetronews.com/2022/09/07/decreasing-percentage-of-overdose-deaths-offer-glimmer-of-hope-to-wv-health-leaders/
