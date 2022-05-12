Drug deal results in one dead and a murder charge

The criminal complaint for a Beckley man charged with murder revealed that the scene that unfolded at a Raleigh County hotel last week was the result of a drug deal gone wrong.
According to the complaint obtained from the Raleigh County Magistrate Clerk’s Office, Zephaniah Joel Branham, 20, of Beckley, went to the Country Inn and Suites on Harper Road in Beckley on Sunday, May 8, to sell Percocet, a schedule II narcotic, to two individuals, Camron Quick and Shakem Atkinson.
During the drug transaction, which occurred on the third floor of the hotel, Branham pulled out a handgun he was carrying and began shooting, striking Quick at the base of the neck and Atkinson in the neck and hand.
The complaint states that Quick died on the scene from his injuries and Atkinson was taken to Raleigh General Hospital for serious gunshot injuries.
When deputies with the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office interviewed Branham after the incident, he said a gun was drawn on him, first. Deputies reported that Branham said “after giving a portion of the Percocet’s for sampling a firearm was drawn on him at which time he drew a handgun from his person and fired upon Quick and Atkinson," the complaint states.
Raleigh County Sheriff Scott Van Meter told The Register-Herald Thursday he did not wish to comment on this incident until after Branham's preliminary hearing took place.
Branham, who was arrested two days after the shooting, is being held at Southern Regional Jail without bail on the charges of murder in the first degree, malicious wounding and delivery of a controlled substance.