Commissioner Everett Frazier of the West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles says customers may now take their driver's license knowledge test, also known as the learner's permit, online at the DMV's website, dmv.wv.gov.
Customers can visit the DMV website or this direct link: https://apps.wv.gov/dmv/selfservice.
Customers will need access to a computer with a keyboard, mouse and camera to take the test; phones will not work.
If customers need technical assistance with any portion of the online testing process once they have started the test, they may email WVK2DOnlineSupport@iti4dmv.com.
Once customers pass the test, they will be sent a link to conveniently schedule an appointment at their local DMV Regional Office where they can show their proof documents and receive their learner's/instruction permit without having to wait in line.
