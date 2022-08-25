CHARLESTON — The driver of a tractor trailer which crashed on the West Virginia Turnpike early Thursday morning has been cited for driving under the influence.
The crash occurred around 12:30 a.m. Thursday on the Skitter Creek Bridge between the Mossy and Mahan exits. According to Parkways Authority Executive Director Jeff Miller, the truck lost control, overturned, and came to rest upside down on the median wall where it burst into flames. The driver managed to escape and was there when State Police arrived on the scene. Troopers immediately determined he was impaired and took him into custody.
