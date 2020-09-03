Since Beckley’s Kids Classic Festival is not able to happen in its usual manner this year, Beckley Events’ committee has planned a few family alternatives – a Kids Day at New River Park, plus a home run derby, a drive-in movie and fireworks in the Little League area.
The Kids Day at the Park will be a drive-in event so families can stay in their vehicles to watch. Three sessions (10 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.) are available on Saturday, Sept. 5. The event will consist of seeing several children’s characters / mascots and watching a juggler and a mini-circus aerial acrobatics performance by Cincinnati Circus. Plus, the United Bank Kids Classic Arcade will present gift bags with toys to children. With only 36 vehicle spots per session, anyone wishing to attend should pick up a car pass ($5) from the Youth Museum in advance.
A home run derby, a drive-in movie and a fireworks display will happen during the evening of Sept. 5. The home run derby will begin at 7 p.m. at Beckley Little League, and a drive-in outdoor family movie will begin around 8 p.m. in the lot between the Convention Center and the Little League. The movie is free to attend, but anyone interested in attending must pick up one of the limited car passes at the Youth Museum (open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) – only a few passes are left at the museum. The fireworks can be watched at no charge from the other Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center lots or at the Little League lot – please park every other space and social distance. The fireworks display by Pyrotecnio will take place after the movie, around 9:40 p.m., and is sponsored by a Fairs & Festivals grant from the WV Division of Arts, Culture and History and the City of Beckley. For more details about Kids Day, follow “Beckley Events” on Facebook or call 304-256-1776.
Beckley Events’ committee wishes to thank the United Bank’s Kids Classic Arcade, Mac’s Toy Fund, Ward Law Office, City of Beckley, Irish Festival, WV Fairs & Festivals, McDonald’s, Marquee Cinema, Big Lots, Beckley Little League, Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center, the Youth Museum, the characters and mascots, media partners, and volunteers for their support of this special day for children in the community.