Beckley Success Closet is hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday to officially welcome the new closet to the city.
Dreamed up by Dr. Kristi Dumas and built by Ward III Councilman Robert Dunlap at his downtown law office, the closet provides new and gently used clothing for women and men who are transitioning to an office setting, taking on new leadership roles and for those who want to positively impact their public image.
The clothing is free, and the closet is open on the first and third Fridays of each month from 1 to 5 p.m., on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and on Wednesdays by appointment, Dumas announced.
Those who want to choose an outfit must sign a participation agreement and information form and will be presented with guidelines at their visit.
Dumas said the closet is a collective of volunteers that include Dumas, Dunlap, Melanie Hicks of Dunlap and Associates, April Badtke of Stewards Individual Placement and Kelly Elkins of Mountain State Centers for Independent Living.
Stewards Individual Placement also provides a free resume review to those who choose an outfit and space for individual interviews at the office, by appointment.
Open House is Friday, Feb. 5, between 1 and 5 p.m., and Dumas invited the public to stop into the closet at the lower level of 208 Main St., at the McCreery Street entrance.
Ribbon cutting is at 1 p.m. Friday. All Covid guidelines will be followed, and masks are required.
Information on donating and volunteering is available by calling 304-278-3338.