Dr. Roy Wolfe joins Beckley VA Medical Center as only gynecologist on staff.
beckley, w.va. – Dr. Roy Wolfe recently joined the Beckley VA Medical Center as the Women’s Health Program Medical Director and as the only gynecologist on staff.
The longtime Beckley resident began seeing patients on Monday Aug. 28, calling it a “great day.”
Wolfe earned his medical degree from the West Virginia University School of Medicine in 1993. Following graduation, he participated in a joint military residency with Wright State University at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio.
Following four years of residency as an obstetrician-gynecologist, he went on to serve four more years in the Air Force at Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota, and then Altus Air Force Base in Oklahoma.
Wolfe went into private practice for 22 years then decided to pursue his next chapter with VA.
There are currently 772 women Veterans enrolled in the Beckley VA Medical Center. Patients can also be seen at the Greenbrier VA Outpatient Clinic in Lewisburg or the Princeton VA Outpatient Clinic. Women Veterans are encouraged to contact VA to see if they are eligible for the health care benefits, they have earned. Visithttps://www.va.gov/beckley-health-care/ or call 800-698-2411.
● ● ●
Various WVSOM boards to meet Sept. 8 in student center on campus.
lewisburg, w.va. – The West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine (WVSOM) Board of Governors will meet Sept. 8 in the Conference Center in the WVSOM Student Center and via teleconference.
The Finance and Audit Committee and the Academic Committee will each meet at 9 a.m. The Institutional Policy Committee will not meet. The Board of Governors’ regular meeting will begin at 10 a.m.
The number and codes to attend by phone can be found at www.wvsom.edu/about/bog-meetings.
A copy of the agendas for all meetings are posted on the WVSOM website prior to the meetings and are available in the president’s office.
WVSOM board meetings are open to all who are interested, including the general public.
● ● ●
Educational Broadcasting Authority to meet in open session.
The West Virginia Educational Broadcasting Authority will meet on Wednesday, Sept. 6, at 10:30 a.m. at the West Virginia Public Broadcasting building, located at 600 Capitol Street, Charleston, W.Va. Citizens can participate in the meeting by accessing the link https://www.wvpublic.org/meetings
The WV Public Broadcasting Foundation will meet following the EBA meeting at 12:30 p.m.
The public is invited to attend.
