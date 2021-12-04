More than 60 people donated blood Friday at the Crossroads Mall during an emergency blood drive sponsored by two Raleigh County hospitals as a result of a nationwide blood shortage.
Representatives with Beckley Appalachian Regional Healthcare Hospital and Raleigh General Hospital, the sponsors for the blood drive, said the only way to address the shortage locally and nationwide was to come together as a community.
“We thought this was a wonderful opportunity for us to come together with this critical need and have an event for the community,” said Jill Berry Bowen, interim community CEO at BARH. “We’re coming together as originations, and hopefully that will inspire the community to come together to give.”
Simon Ratliff, the CEO of Raleigh General Hospital, said he was encouraged by all the employees from both hospitals who showed up to give Friday.
“We appreciate everyone coming out, from hospital employees from both locations and people in the community. It’s just fantastic,” he said.
In addition to encouraging community members to donate, Ratliff and Bowen said they were first in line Friday to lead by example and donating as well.
“Like anything else we do in leadership, you lead by doing, so we thought we’d be the first one out to sign up and donate blood today,” Ratliff said.
The blood drive was held in partnership with the American Red Cross, which supplies blood to both hospitals.
Although the blood donated may not go directly to the Raleigh County hospitals, Ratliff said the more blood the Red Cross has on hand, the more blood it can give to local hospitals.
Bowen said BARH has yet to turn a patient away due to lack of blood available, but the hospital has been monitoring its blood supply daily and doing what it can to stay prepared for patients.
“If people who are able to give, give three times a year, then this will become a rare event to have an emergency blood drive like this,” Bowen said. “Hopefully we are inspiring that in the future going forward.”
Kelly Elkins, regional community development manager with ARH, said Covid and a busy schedule had gotten in the way of her donating blood in recent years, but she was happy the hospital was giving its employees time to donate on Friday.
“I’ve received blood, so being someone who has received donated blood, it means everything,” she said.
Elkins said she was in a motor vehicle accident in 2002 and required several blood transfusions as a result.
“As hospital organizations in southern West Virginia we have to stick together, and our community does need to come first,” she said.
To find and register for other local blood drives, go to RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).