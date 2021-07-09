Fridays in the Park, a Third Friday Around the Block Showcase and Beckley’s Summer Car and Bike Show will be featured downtown during the month of July.
Fridays in the Park will continue at Word Park this month. Free concerts take place at the gazebo between 11:30 a.m. and 1.p.m., weather-permitting. The music schedule for July:
July 9 – 11:30 - The Raleigh Playhouse & Theatre Open Mic performers; 12:45 – Theatre WV (Honey in the Rock preview)
July 16 – Samantha Ingram & Emilee Armstrong (pop, variety, characters)
July 23 – 11:30 - Verdeant - Chloe & Bryce Painter (originals, variety); 12:45 -Theatre WV (Tarzan preview)
July 30 – Day Dance: 11:30 – Beckley Dance Theatre School Street Ztyle free dance class; 11:55 – Alexandria & Amber dancers); 12:15 – Beckley Area Shag Dancers; 12:35 – Line Dancers
Flynn’s Hotdogs, Tea Time and Holy Os (donuts, pretzels, and nachos) will normally set-up with food items for sale during the lunch concerts.
A new event planned will debut on July 16 from 4:30 – 7:30 p.m. – The Third Friday Around the Block Showcase will feature local businesses, music, dancing, and vendors in a block party setting. The July 16 event will be along Neville Street and in The Underground area. Music on Neville Street will be performed by The Bicycle music group. Bicycle is a group of mountain bikers / musicians from West Virginia. Their style is Urban Rock and they perform a mix of music from the 1970’s through the present, plus some of their own originals which are currently being played on college and indie radio stations. Dance groups are going to be in The Underground area – attendees can watch or join in with the line dancers and shag dancers.
Neville Street Businesses who plan to be open during the event include Tickety Boo Mercantile, Beckley Axe-Hole, and Taya & Abraham’s International Grocer. Vendors set up along the street will include Tropical Treats, Tea Time, Holy Os (donuts, pretzels, nachos), and a space for another food vendor. A few booth spaces are available for artists, crafters, pop-up shops, or organizations, call 304-256-1776 for details. Haunted Beckley is planning to host a Ghost Tour around downtown that evening.
Beckley’s Summer Car & Bike Show will happen on Saturday, July 31, from 5-8 pm, in the Word Park and Neville Street area. The Thomas Danley Band will perform music in the gazebo. Vehicle line-up and registration will take place between 5 and 6 pm. City department representatives and others will select their favorites vehicles to receive trophies. The first 70 vehicles to register will receive a dash plaque. Vehicle registration fee is $10.
For more information about events, visit www.beckley.org or “Beckley Events” Facebook page or call 304-256-1776.