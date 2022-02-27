A southern West Virginia town with a population of roughly 1,100 has received millions of dollars in state and federal funding over the past few years and is chasing even more.
While the funds aren’t being used to produce anything flashy and the uses may even go unnoticed by residents, Alderson Mayor Travis Copenhaver said the funds will have a lasting impact on current and future generations as they are being used to improve some of the basic necessities for residents.
The sewer and water treatment plants in the small Greenbrier County town of Alderson have been a thorn in Copenhaver's side since he took office in 2013.
Alderson is one of the few municipalities in West Virginia that manages its own water and sewer systems, so Copenhaver said the responsibility of overseeing those operations falls to him.
“My job as mayor is to manage water, sewer and oversee the operations of the general fund and daily stuff for the town,” he said. “We have over 900 customers who are water and sewer customers.”
One of the issues Copenhaver was forced to address immediately after being sworn in was the town sewage plant, which, among other things, did not meet new requirements set by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
On the water system side of things, major repairs and upgrades were also needed to prevent flooding, find leaks and replace old equipment.
There was also the issue that Alderson’s current water treatment plant sits in a floodplain and has flooded several times including most recently during the massive statewide flooding event in 2016.
While none of these issues come with quick solutions, it appears the town is on track to address them all, an achievement which Copenhaver credits to his staff.
At the end of 2020, Alderson completed more than $6 million worth of renovations to its sewage plant with the majority of costs coming from state or federal agencies.
In November, Gov. Jim Justice announced Alderson would be one of several communities to receive federal funding for hazard mitigation projects intended to help protect communities across West Virginia from future disasters.
To relocate its water treatment plant out of the flood plain, Alderson was awarded roughly $8.3 million. With funding secured, Copenhaver said he is working with engineers to get that project underway.
He added that the town is also planning an $8.6 million water line project, in order to upgrade, replace and install new water lines as well as 66 new fire hydrants.
Funding for this project has yet to be obtained, but Copenhaver said he and his staff have their eye on federal funding for infrastructure development which may be available soon.
Copenhaver said these projects will go a long way in helping the town secure a better future.
“Infrastructure is the foundation for everything,” he said. “We can't sustain our community without solid infrastructure. And you have to do it in the balance where you're capitalizing the most on grant funds, and not raising the rates to extreme rate. But that's a balancing act.”
He added that good infrastructure goes a long way in making residents feel secure and confident in the town that they choose to call home.
“In times of disaster, when water systems fail, people start to panic – if they can't flush their toilets, if they can't get clean water,” Copenhaver said. “And when it floods, if there's not water available to clean, people panic. So, water and sewer give people security and stability.”
When it comes to other economic development opportunities, Copenhaver said completion of these projects is essential.
“Business won't even consider you if you don't have solid infrastructure,” he said.
Sewer plant upgrades
Since taking office in 2013 following the resignation of former mayor Joe Vaezey, Copenhaver said a great deal of his time has been spent planning upgrades to the town’s water and sewer system. which he said previous mayors had ignored.
“A lot of the stuff that I'm dealing with now was not planned on ever trying to be fixed,” he said.
He added that despite providing the services of a utility company, the town was not running either system like a business.
“It was basically run on 'Here's what we got to operate,'” Copenhaver said. “The concept of spending money to make money, and by make money I mean the Public Service Commission will tell you that if your rates aren't sufficient enough to run your system, you're failing.”
With this in mind, Copenhaver said he set to work getting the ball rolling on necessary upgrades to the town’s sewer system.
“Day three of being in office, we started working on the sewer project,” he said.
The upgrades were required as part of new regulations instituted by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to address water pollution in the Chesapeake Bay watershed.
The Chesapeake Bay watershed extends through six states: Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania and New York.
Copenhaver said the majority of the new regulations dealt with phosphorus levels.
“The Chesapeake Bay project was to eliminate as much phosphorus as possible that went to the river,” he said. “The phosphorus feeds the algae, so the more phosphorus, the greener the river, which is not the goal.”
To pay for the necessary upgrades in Alderson as well as other towns in the Chesapeake Bay watershed, the West Virginia Legislature passed a bill in 2011 authorizing bonds.
As part of this bill, $6 million was to be set aside each year for 30 years from the state excess lottery fund to finance bonds for the projects, according to an article from Martinsburg newspaper The Journal.
The revenue from the bonds was then to be distributed in the form of grants to the projects.
Copenhaver said Alderson was awarded $3 million from this fund to make sewer upgrades, which former mayor Vaezey ended up losing because he had taken no action to get the project off the ground.
Copenhaver said he was eventually able to recoup the funds for the sewage plant upgrades, which were completed at the end of 2020 and cost just over $6 million.
Additional funding for this project came from the Federal Bureau of Prisons, which operates the Alderson Federal Prison Camp and is responsible for roughly half the waste treated at the plant, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and residents through a rate increase in 2015.
“So out of the (roughly) $6 million project, we did pretty well to recover everything that was necessary,” Copenhaver said. “We funded the rest through the town. And we've not had a rate increase since that project, which means we're probably due for, what everybody doesn't want to hear, is a rate increase.”
He added that the current average bill for a family of four in Alderson is $100, which includes the cost of water, sewer and the municipal service fee of $15 for a residential owner.
To get a better picture of all the upgrades that took place at the sewer plant, Copenhaver gave The Register-Herald a tour of the treatment center while also explaining the impact of all the new upgrades.
With the assistance of Hoss Riggs, Class 1 wastewater operator, who works at the sewage plant, Copenhaver showed how the plant treats sewage from start to finish.
The tour started at the Headworks Building, where waste initially comes into the plant from the main line.
He said the Headworks Building is where the treatment process begins and received upgrades as part of the recent project to bring in newer equipment.
Next in the process is the grit chamber, which helps to break up the solids from the liquids.
It then feeds into "ditches," which are large circle-like pools that use large paddle-wheels to move the sewage in a circle around the ditch in order to aid with the filtration process.
Copenhaver said the bridges over the ditches were redone in the upgrade, which he described as a “major process” due to the size of the ditches.
Next in the treatment process are the primary and secondary clarifiers, which separate the solids from the liquids.
The solids are fed into the sewage digester and then to a press room to eventually turn those solids into fertilizer, which is sent to farms that have a necessary Department of Environmental Protection permit.
While upgrades and improvement were made to the clarifiers and digester, Copenhaver said the majority of the upgrades involve how the sewer plant treats its liquid products, which eventually get fed into the Greenbrier River.
A completely new building installed at the sewer plant as part of the upgrades was the Tertiary Building, which stores and feeds the necessary chemicals into the system in order to remove phosphorus from the liquids. Copenhaver said the Tertiary Building is in use only from April to October, which is when they are required to treat for phosphorus.
The final step in the treatment process for liquids at the sewer plant is a brand-new UV filtration system, which uses UV light to destroy any remaining disease-causing organisms from the water before it enters the river.
Copenhaver said this UV filtration system is truly the latest technology for sewer treatment plants and he’s not aware of any other plants in the area that have this system.
With the treatment process now complete, the water is fed through a newly installed pipe into the Greenbrier River.
Copenhaver said the section of the river that the plant feeds into, just downstream from town, is among the cleanest sections of the river.
Riggs said he knows this to be true as this section of river contains his favorite fishing spot.
“I actually fish a lot down here and we’ve got the cleanest section of the river that I’ve ever seen on the Greenbrier,” he said. “And I’m not just saying that. From Ronceverte down to us there’s algae in the river but not here after the plant."
Another improvement to the sewer plant was the addition of a generator, which has the capability to run the entire plant should it lose power.
“As you can imagine, power is important here because when the power is down, guess what? None of this happens,” he said. “And prior to the upgrade, we didn't have the whole plant capability to run on generator so that was part of the process as well.”
Outside the plant, Copenhaver said several lift stations, which are used to move sewage from lower to higher elevations, also received upgrades as part of the $6 million project.
Water treatment plant
With the major upgrades to the sewer system complete, Copenhaver said he has now turned his full attention to improving the town water system.
Two major projects — both costing just over $8 million — are in the works, but Copenhaver said they've already tackled some smaller projects, which have made noticeable improvements to the system.
The first of those projects addressed “unaccounted for water,” Copenhaver said.
“When I started (in 2013), our unaccounted for water was 56 percent,” he said. “What that means is, for every gallon we pumped, (the percentage of unaccounted for water) is what you lost. So 56 percent of what we were pumping we were losing."
But after making several improvements, including installing new meters, replacing check valves and fixing a water tank that leaked about 300,000 gallons of water a month, Copenhaver said he is proud to say that the town's unaccounted water is now roughly half of what it was.
“This is an antiquated system — as are most — and different pipes, different valves, different things leak, and it's not as simple as going in and saying, ‘Oh, there's a leak right here,’” he said. “The big leaks hit the surface; the little leaks never hit the surface. So we implemented some things that took our water loss down to as little as 26 percent.”
While that may be a statistic that impresses only the mayor and those at the treatment plant, Copenhaver said it actually has a pretty big impact on the town because instead of needing to pump water from the river for 18 to 20 hours to support all 900 customers, the water plant needs to pump for roughly eight hours, which translates into cost saving.
"Less unaccounted for water means less electricity, less overtime, less chemicals, less treatment and less plant time,” he said.
Another addition to the water treatment plant came following the 2016 flood. Copenhaver said Alderson received a FEMA grant to install a generator, which can operate the plant for a week with no power.
In line with flooding concern, Copenhaver said a piece of equipment known as a duckbill was installed to the end of storm line pipes that drain into the Greenbrier River in order to prevent water from backing up into the system when water levels rise.
Copenhaver said the duckbill, shaped like the bill of a duck, allows stormwater to flow out of the pipe through a long thin opening. However, when the water rises, the pressure from the water closes the duckbill so that water can only flow out of the pipe and not back in.
Copenhaver said a total of six duckbills have been installed along the river in the past few years and were paid for using flood mitigation funding.
Previous to putting on those duckbills, he said any time the water level got near 17 feet, which is almost street level, the water would backflow into the pipes, flooding several homes and business located closest to the river on the Greenbrier County side of town.
“We put it to the test when the river hit 17 feet recently, and no water backed up in any of the areas where it previously did,” he said. “In fact, one of the business owners came and said it's the first time ever that he’s not even thought about moving the stuff out of his building. And I told him, ‘Don't worry; about three hours before the damn thing crested, I was wondering if we made a mistake or not.' But the duckbills worked.”
One of the new duckbills is at the end of Johnston Street which, as Copenhaver pointed out, is just down the road from where the current water treatment plant sits.
Copenhaver also gave The Register-Herald a tour of the water treatment plant and showed where the new plant will be located, just a block or so up the road.
Because the road is on an incline, Copenhaver said that relocating the plant farther up the road will take it completely out of the floodplain.
Currently sitting on the property of the new plant location is a white house, which the town is already working to acquire.
“I hate to tear this house down, but the reality is we have to,” he said. “And we're not forcing eminent domain. We're cooperating with the individual that wants to sell it. She's wanted to sell it and I asked her to give us first dibs.”
For the new water plant, Copenhaver said the majority of the construction will occur in a different state.
“The plant itself will be built in Illinois and brought in, in a prefab package that can be turnkey in about three weeks after it's here,” he said.
While they will still need to do all the prep work on site to work the new plant into the current water system, once the new plant is fully installed, Copenhaver said the new one will be turned on almost at the same time that the old one is turned off.
“The technology of our plant will change immensely,” he said. “This is antiquated right now, so quality will change and the whole aspect of treatment — it'll be a fresh brand-new start.”
The old water treatment plant just got a new $100,000 roof, paid for with a grant, so Copenhaver said they likely won't tear it down, but he’s not yet sure what its new purpose will be.
While the water plant relocation process is going on, Copenhaver said he and his staff are simultaneously working to acquire funding for an $8.6 million water line project.
Engineers with the Thrasher Group have already drawn up plans for this project.
Copenhaver said Alderson’s water line plan incorporates a number of different projects, including replacing a 150,000-gallon water storage tank, replacing several water lines and valves and installing 66 new fire hydrants, just to name a few.
He said they are also planning an expansion of the current water line system into Riverside Rest as well as into Summers County in order to connect to the Big Bend Public Service District.
“Part of this project will be to make a connection to Big Bend PSD for them to have an alternative water source,” he said. “This will be a benefit to water companies because Big Bend would be able to tie into our connection and then they would be off the Greenbrier River as well. Because as it is now, they don't have a backup water source. So, this new plant will give us the opportunity to take care of them as well. Summers County Commission has agreed to back us in any way they can to help make it happen.”