The West Virginia Division of Highways will hold a virtual public meeting on Monday, Dec. 21, for the proposed Richwood sidewalk design project on East Main Street. The project is needed to replace uneven and damaged sidewalk that is not Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliant.
The meeting will provide an overview of the proposed improvements, including project plans, as well as visual site renderings.
Formal presentations will be made at 4 p.m., 5 p.m., and 6 p.m. The scheduled public meeting is from 4 to 7 p.m., and the public will be afforded the opportunity to ask questions and give written comments on the project throughout the meeting.