The West Virginia Department of Transportation is hiring equipment operators and mechanics in Raleigh County at a special hiring event scheduled for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 24, at the WVDOT Raleigh County headquarters, 349 Market Road, Beckley.
The WVDOT is hiring Transportation Worker 1 equipment operators and mechanics, and Transportation Worker 2 equipment operators NOW to work at Raleigh County headquarters, the Coalfields Expressway and District equipment shop.
DOT jobs offer competitive wages and benefits.
Applicants are encouraged to apply online at the WVDOT Careers page. Additional hiring events are scheduled around the state in coming weeks.