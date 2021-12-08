Donors helping Mac's Toy Fund

For 91 years, Mac's Toy Fund has been helping families in Raleigh County have a special Christmas each year.

Toys, coats, bikes and more have been donated over the years to families who need them most. Similar to last year, Mac’s Toy Fund officials have decided to award grants in 2021. Rather than buy toys to distribute, Mac’s Toy Fund has awarded grants to charitable organizations that give out toys, coats and the like to children. Monetary donations received will help offset the cost of these grants.

The most recent monetary donations to Mac’s Toy Fund are from:

Anonymous in memory of Annie Florence Thompson - $100

Anonymous in memory of Andi D. White - $150

John & Ginny Beasley for Delany, Evan, Parker & Sadie - $250

Dick & Peggy Brooks - $25

Bill & Nancy Cameron - $150

Lloyd & Myra Crook - $100

Tom & Sherry Cushman, Daniels, WV - $500

Jan & Margaret Datsko - $100

Ray & Frances Dickerson in memory of their son Howard Dickerson - $50

Robert & Ellen Lilly File in honor of their daughters Sarah, Lindsay & Laura - $100

Lillian Foti in memory of Tom Foti - $100

Lloyd & Brenda Fox - $100

Eugene & Patty Gray - $50

Bobby & Susan Green - $100

Kids Classic Arcade - $500

Joyce Maynor, Brittany, Chris & Ansley Fortier in loving memory of Roger & Callyn Maynor - $100

Thomas Moss, Sr. in honor of grandsons Maddox, Gavin & Trace - $100

Bill & Lynn O’Brien in honor of their grandchildren Taylor, Bella, Kinsey, Eli & Dayton - $100

Larry & Terry Poe in memory of Millard & Mary Poe - $50

Eileen Rahall in memory of her husband Mike Rahall - $50

Chris, Stephanie, Kaitlyn & Haley Snead in memory of their grandmother Betty Phillips - $50

Chris, Stephanie, Kaitlyn & Haley Snead in memory of their grandparents Paul & Madalene Vaughan - $50

Lyndia Sparacino in honor of grandchildren Taylor & Parker Openlander - $100

Eddie & Theresa Stafford of Beckley for grandsons Luke, Dillon, Levi, Jaxon & Zach - $75

John & Kierstin Tudor - $100

Tracy & Janie Webber - $100

Today’s total: $3,250

Total to date: $6,325

Donations can be sent to:

Mac’s Toy Fund

129 Main St., Ste. 301

Beckley, WV 25801

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video