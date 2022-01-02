Donations still arriving in support of Mac's

Beckley, WV (25801)

Today

Showers this morning becoming a steady light rain during the afternoon hours. Morning high of 55F with temps falling to near 45. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow this evening, becoming all snow overnight. Low 23F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected.