Donations still arriving in support of Mac's

For 91 years, Mac’s Toy Fund has been helping families in Raleigh County have a special Christmas each year.
Toys, coats, bikes and more have been donated over the years to families who need them most.
Similar to last year, Mac’s Toy Fund officials have decided to award grants in 2021.
Rather than buy toys to distribute, Mac’s Toy Fund has awarded grants to charitable organizations that give out toys, coats and the like to children.
Monetary donations that have been received will help offset the cost of these grants.
The most recent monetary donations to arrive for Mac’s Toy Fund are from:
l Anonymous in honor of Jenna, Trina, Amber, Noah, Tiffany & Crystal — $100
l Beckley Woman’s Club — $100
l BesTitle Agency — $4,000
l Bethlehem Chapter No. 71, Order of the Eastern Star, Beckley — $50
l Geneva Clyburn — $25
l Jerry & Rita Johnson — $100
l Wayne & Isabell McClure in memory of Nicholas — $25
l James Miller — $25
l E. Terry & Jacquelyn Musick — $200
l Duane Sellards in memory of his wife Carol Ann Sellards — $250
l Thomas A. Thorne in memory of Brenda Brammer Thorne — $100
l Trap Hill Middle School — $550
l Frank & JoAnn Wood — $100
Today’s total: $5,625
Total to date: $16,294
Donations can be sent to:
Mac’s Toy Fund
129 Main Street, Ste 301
Beckley, WV 25801