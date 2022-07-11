As many in the community continue to grapple with the loss of Woodrow Wilson High School junior Dwayne Richardson, who died last May, his mother and others say they are using their pain to make positive strides in the community.
On Monday, Dwayne’s mother Keyisha Richardson, along with others who are part of Wayne’s World, dropped off dozens of shoes at the Raleigh County Emergency Housing Center.
The shoes were initially donated to Wayne’s World, an organization started in honor of Dwayne, for a sneaker convention held in April as parts of the inaugural Wayne's World Foundation 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament.
Additional donations to the housing center were also made Monday by the St. Francis De Sales Catholic Church which donated “Blessing Bags” filled with toiletry items and other products appropriate for the warm weather months.
Keyisha Richardson said the shoes donated to the housing center were ones they had left over from the convention that needed to be put to good use.
“I knew there was a need and I thought (the shoes) would be useful here,” she said.
Of the hundreds of shoes donated to organization for the April event, Keyisha Richardson said many came from students who used this act as a way to grieve and heal.
“The kids wanted to do something, and they didn't know how to express their emotions so a lot of them expressed it through giving,” she said, adding that others donated their time or money to the tournament.
Keyisha Richardson said she hopes others see this as a call to action, even during difficult situations.
“I hope people are able to see that through sadness, you can still be meaningful and impactful to the community and through the pain we can see pleasure in supporting and helping the community,” she said.
The funds raised from the basketball tournament went towards the Dwayne Richardson Memorial Scholarship Fund, established at the Beckley Area Foundation.
Keyisha Richardson said the first recipient of the scholarship fund was recently announced as Adriana Law, a senior on the WWHS girls basketball team. Law, who plans to attend West Virginia State University, received a $1,000 scholarship.
Rhonda Culicerto, a member of the St. Francis’ Health and Wellness Ministries, said the blessing bags are a new initiative of the church and is a collaborative effort with Catholic Charities WV.
She added that church members have also donated funds to be able to purchase items like sunscreen, body wipes and tooth brushes that go inside the blessing bags.
“This is what we are called to do,” Culicerto said. “We’re called to help others and be generous and to be kind. I also like to involve families in awareness of homelessness as a social issue."
Culicerto said she estimates that they’ve distributed close to 100 blessing bags since the beginning of the year.
Leah Deitz-Jackson, the marketing and development specialist for the Raleigh County Community Action Association (RCCAA), which runs the shelter, said these donations will go a long way in meeting the needs of the people they serve.
“We really appreciate organizations thinking of us, especially in the summer months when a lot of people don’t think to give donations to the homeless shelter . . . but there’s definitely a need all year round,” Deitz-Jackson said.