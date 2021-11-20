For 91 years, Mac's Toy Fund has been helping families in Raleigh County have a special Christmas each year.

Toys, coats, bikes and more have been donated over the years to families who need them most. Similar to last year, Mac’s Toy Fund officials have decided to award grants in 2021. Rather than buy toys to distribute, Mac’s Toy Fund has awarded grants to charitable organizations that give out toys, coats and the like to children. Monetary donations received will help offset the cost of these grants.

The most recent monetary donations to Mac’s Toy Fund are from:

Anonymous - $250

Bailey’s Auto Repair, Inc. in memory of Tammy Patterson - $200

Elizabeth Hansford - $100

Walt & Linda Harper in honor of their grandchildren Dylan, Madison, Destiny, Sofi and Zoe - $100

Alma Lowry in memory of her husband Jim Lowry - $25

Today’s total: $675

Total to date: $675

Donations can be sent to:

Mac’s Toy Fund

129 Main Street, Ste 301

Beckley, WV 25801

