According to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, a Scarbro man is facing felony charges in Fayette County.
In the early morning hours of March 24, Fayette County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a physical domestic call in Scarbro, Fridley said.
Upon arrival, deputies met the alleged victim, who stated she was at the hospital all night with her mother and returned home early in the morning. She then said she was awakened by her boyfriend screaming at her asking where she had been. He then allegedly poured a drink on her head and grabbed and picked her up by the neck, telling her to leave the residence, Fridley said.
The victim fled to a neighbor’s house to call law enforcement.
During their investigation, deputies determined the accused had several previous convictions for domestic battery and assault, Fridley said.
Stacey A. Surnear, 54, of Scarbro, was charged with the felony offense of third offense domestic battery for the most recent incident. He was unable to be arraigned due to his intoxication and was transported to Southern Regional Jail to await court proceedings, Fridley said.
Anyone with any information regarding the incident can contact the FCSD at 304-574-3590 or via the Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or call Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.