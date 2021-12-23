Dollar General opened a new store in Glen Jean, the company announced on Monday, expecting to hire between six to 10 people.
The store, at 19 Wood Mountain Road in Glen Jean, is open for normal hours of operation, which were not included in a press release.
To commemorate the opening, Dollar General plans to donate 100 books to a nearby elementary school to benefit students ranging from kindergarten to fifth grade.
The addition of the Glen Jean store opens the opportunity for schools, nonprofit organizations and libraries within a 15-mile radius of the store to apply for Dollar General Literacy Foundation grants.
Since its inception in 1993, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation has awarded more than $203 million in grants to nonprofit organizations.