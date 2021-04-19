In addition to a widening project that will take Interstate 70 in the Fairmont area up to six lanes, the West Virginia Division of Highways also announced Monday 15 other projects around the state, including three in the southern reaches of the state.
All were included in a recent remote bid letting conducted by the state highways division. The WVDOH is reviewing the bids and hopes to award contracts for these projects soon, according to a division news release.
In McDowell, the Big Four Road resurfacing project near the unincorporated town of Maitland will get attention as will the Raysal Arch Bridge replacement project. In the unincorporated town of Ada, the Ingleside Road will be resurfaced.