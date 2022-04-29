W.Va. Division of Highways awarded 21 contracts Thursday from a letting held earlier in April to improve roads around the state, including two in Raleigh and one in Monroe County.
The local contracts were:
Raleigh County: West Virginia Signal and Light Inc. was low bidder on a lighting project on McCulloch Drive, with a bid of $199,919.
Raleigh County: J.F. Allen Company was low bidder on a paving project from Burnsville to Roanoke Road, with a bid of $5,339,632.
Monroe County: West Virginia Paving Inc. was low bidder on a paving project on Keenan Road, with a bid of $755,150.02.