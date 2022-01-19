Gov. Jim Justice announced Wednesday that West Virginia Division of Natural Resources Director Steve McDaniel will retire from state government at the end of the month and transition to a role as an advisor to the DNR.
“Steve is a true friend of mine and has been a superstar in my administration,” Justice said n a press release. "He has served the people of West Virginia incredibly well for five years and I sincerely thank him for his service to our state.”
Director McDaniel was appointed to the position by Gov. Justice in January 2017.
“I am very excited to begin this new chapter that will allow me to spend more time with my family,” McDaniel said in the release. “That said, I could never thank Gov. Justice enough for appointing me to this role. If I had two lifetimes, I still wouldn’t be able to repay him for the happiness and joy I’ve had serving our state in the DNR over the past five years."
Over the past five years, more than $151 million has been invested in West Virginia state parks and forests for repairs and improvement projects. In the same time, West Virginia has expanded its state-owned hunting lands by an additional 85,896 acres and has improved its fish stocking methods to allow hunters and anglers from around the world more opportunities to enjoy West Virginia’s wildlife opportunities.
Hunting and fishing license revenue has increased for three straight years and is currently at its highest point in more than 20 years. Additionally, state parks revenue for 2021 is now 52 percent higher than it was in 2017.
Director McDaniel’s retirement is effective at midnight on Monday, Jan. 31. The next director of the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources will be appointed by Gov. Justice at a later date.