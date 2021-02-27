The lease agreement between the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WVDNR) and the West Virginia Department of Agriculture for the Andrew Rowan Farm Wildlife Management Area in Monroe County has been canceled, closing the area for public use.
Hunters and outdoor enthusiasts who used the WMA are encouraged to visit the new Daniels Ridge WMA in Monroe County. This 3,376-acre area is just west of the former Andrew Rowan Farm WMA, which is now managed by Sweet Springs Resort Park Foundation Inc. in Gap Mills. Moncove Lake WMA is also nearby.
For more information on public lands in Monroe County and the surrounding area, visit the WVDNR Hunting, Trapping and Fishing map at mapwv.gov/huntfish or contact the agency’s District IV Office at 304-256-6947.