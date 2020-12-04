West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles Commissioner Everett Frazier has announced that customers may now make address changes online, as well as upload proof of residency documents, and conveniently obtain the following duplicate documents affected by the address change:
Vehicle registrations
Handicap placards
Driver’s licenses
Identification cards
To make the changes, customers must use the Change of Address link under the Driver's License Information section on the DMV website, dmv.wv.gov, or visit go.wv.gov/dmvaddress.