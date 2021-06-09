charleston — The West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles is assuring customers who had left vehicle titling and registration paperwork at one of the four Time Saver locations in the area that their transactions will be processed.
DMV was made aware of Time Saver’s abrupt termination of their license on Tuesday, June 1st, at the same time as customers, and is committed to assisting customers.
According to DMV Commissioner Everett Frazier, “We are currently gathering all the necessary records and documentation from the four locations in Charleston, Kanawha City, Barboursville and Huntington.
“We are moving quickly to make sure our customers are taken care of, and we thank you so much for your patience,” Frazier said.
DMV will contact customers if they discover any issues with the paperwork, and estimates most transactions should be processed within 30 days.
If you have any questions about your paperwork, you may send an email to: dmvdealers@wv.gov.
Please be sure to include as much information as possible, such as title or registration numbers, temporary tag information, and vehicle identification number if you have it, and your address and phone number.
For more information, please visit the DMV website, dmv.wv.gov.