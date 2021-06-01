CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles announced today that the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) has again extended the expiration dates on some Commercial Driver's Licenses and Commercial Learner's Permits.
On May 26, 2021, the FMCSA issued additional extensions for the following in response to the COVID-19 pandemic:
Medical Examination Certificates (MEC), Commercial Driver’s Licenses or Commercial Learner’s Permits that expired on or after March 1, 2021, are extended until August 31, 2021
Medical Examination Certificates or CDL licenses with an expiration date of 12-1-2020 up to 2-28-21 that were covered under the previous FMCSA extension will expire on 6-1-2021
The DMV will continue to offer and honor these federal extensions but encourages WV CDL holders to renew on their regular schedules. Please visit the DMV website, dmv.wv.gov, for more information.