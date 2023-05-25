Leaders of West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) District 9 will host an informational open house on Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to discuss upcoming projects and core maintenance in the district’s five counties of Fayette, Greenbrier, Monroe, Nicholas, and Summers.
Projects in the district that are ongoing or scheduled to begin soon include Lockwood Road, Fort Spring Bridge, Hinton Briar Branch, North Fork-Cherry River, Stone House U.S. 60 and ditching/stabilization.
The meeting will be at District 9 Headquarters, 146 Stone House Road, Lewisburg.
